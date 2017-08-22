FPIs turn net sellers of equity, offloaded over 10K cr, in last 7 sessions

FIIs stake Price on BSE in Rs Company in % 08/08/2017 21/08/2017 % chg Natco Pharma 22.0 925.25 723.70 -21.8 Adani Enterp. 20.1 137.00 107.40 -21.6 Kaveri Seed Co. 21.3 659.00 542.15 -17.7 Apollo Hospitals 48.2 1250.25 1052.45 -15.8 Strides Shasun 33.9 1035.50 900.40 -13.0 Tata Motors 23.5 430.40 374.55 -13.0 Indbull.RealEst. 31.7 253.45 222.85 -12.1 Gateway Distr. 40.5 267.30 236.65 -11.5 Reliance Infra. 21.4 528.15 468.70 -11.3 Multi Comm. Exc. 25.6 1116.20 993.90 -11.0 Glenmark Pharma. 33.5 668.05 595.70 -10.8 Tata Motors-DVR 57.7 248.45 222.85 -10.3 Piramal Enterp. 27.6 2910.10 2611.80 -10.3 Fortis Health. 32.7 159.85 143.50 -10.2 Info Edg.(India) 33.5 1037.40 932.80 -10.1 Rural Elec.Corp. 23.2 178.90 161.30 -9.8 Infosys 37.5 964.60 873.50 -9.4 Adani Ports 24.4 414.00 376.05 -9.2 Capital First 25.7 779.05 708.35 -9.1 PVR 39.7 1408.60 1281.55 -9.0 Ashok Leyland 22.2 112.05 102.35 -8.7 Dr Reddy's Labs 31.6 2101.70 1933.15 -8.0 India Cements 23.7 193.55 178.20 -7.9 KPIT Tech. 50.9 120.55 111.15 -7.8 City Union Bank 34.5 167.20 154.95 -7.3 Top 25 losers in FIIs holding is more than 20% List from BSE500 & NSE500 stocks Source : CapitalinePlus

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers of Indian equities in the past seven trading sessions, offloading a net amount of over Rs 10,000 crore.According to depository data, FPIs sold a net sum of Rs 8,542 crore in equities between August 9 and August 18. As per stock exchanges provisional data, they sold another Rs 1,983 crore on Monday, August 21, translating into a total net outflow of Rs 10,525 crore.During the period, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex corrected 755 points or 2.3% to close at 31,259 on yesterday. Total market capitalization of BSE traded stocks had declined by nearly Rs three lakh crore from Rs 12.90 lakh crore to Rs 13.20 crore.Earlier, between April 26, 2017 and May 8, in eight trading sessions, FPIs were net sellers of Rs 2,597 crore in Indian equity market.While, in the 20 trading sessions, between December 19, 2016 and January 16, 2017, they sold stocks worth Rs 11,540 crore. Despite net selling by FPIs, the Sensex rallied 3.5% during the period, on back of strong net inflow of Rs 12,242 crore by the domesticSata of for the last 6 sessions were not available on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) website.