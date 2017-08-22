FPIs turn net sellers of equity, offloaded over 10K cr, in last 7 sessions

According to depository data, FPIs sold a net sum of Rs 8,542 crore in equities between August 9 and August 18. As per stock exchanges provisional data, they sold another Rs 1,983 crore on Monday, August 21, translating into a total net outflow of Rs 10,525 crore.
During the period, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex corrected 755 points or 2.3% to close at 31,259 on yesterday. Total market capitalization of BSE traded stocks had declined by nearly Rs three lakh crore from Rs 12.90 lakh crore to Rs 13.20 crore.
Earlier, between April 26, 2017 and May 8, in eight trading sessions, FPIs were net sellers of Rs 2,597 crore in Indian equity market.
While, in the 20 trading sessions, between December 19, 2016 and January 16, 2017, they sold stocks worth Rs 11,540 crore. Despite net selling by FPIs, the Sensex rallied 3.5% during the period, on back of strong net inflow of Rs 12,242 crore by the domestic mutual funds.
Sata of mutual funds for the last 6 sessions were not available on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) website.
|FIIs stake
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Company
|in %
|08/08/2017
|21/08/2017
|% chg
|Natco Pharma
|22.0
|925.25
|723.70
|-21.8
|Adani Enterp.
|20.1
|137.00
|107.40
|-21.6
|Kaveri Seed Co.
|21.3
|659.00
|542.15
|-17.7
|Apollo Hospitals
|48.2
|1250.25
|1052.45
|-15.8
|Strides Shasun
|33.9
|1035.50
|900.40
|-13.0
|Tata Motors
|23.5
|430.40
|374.55
|-13.0
|Indbull.RealEst.
|31.7
|253.45
|222.85
|-12.1
|Gateway Distr.
|40.5
|267.30
|236.65
|-11.5
|Reliance Infra.
|21.4
|528.15
|468.70
|-11.3
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|25.6
|1116.20
|993.90
|-11.0
|Glenmark Pharma.
|33.5
|668.05
|595.70
|-10.8
|Tata Motors-DVR
|57.7
|248.45
|222.85
|-10.3
|Piramal Enterp.
|27.6
|2910.10
|2611.80
|-10.3
|Fortis Health.
|32.7
|159.85
|143.50
|-10.2
|Info Edg.(India)
|33.5
|1037.40
|932.80
|-10.1
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|23.2
|178.90
|161.30
|-9.8
|Infosys
|37.5
|964.60
|873.50
|-9.4
|Adani Ports
|24.4
|414.00
|376.05
|-9.2
|Capital First
|25.7
|779.05
|708.35
|-9.1
|PVR
|39.7
|1408.60
|1281.55
|-9.0
|Ashok Leyland
|22.2
|112.05
|102.35
|-8.7
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|31.6
|2101.70
|1933.15
|-8.0
|India Cements
|23.7
|193.55
|178.20
|-7.9
|KPIT Tech.
|50.9
|120.55
|111.15
|-7.8
|City Union Bank
|34.5
|167.20
|154.95
|-7.3
|Top 25 losers in FIIs holding is more than 20%
|List from BSE500 & NSE500 stocks
|Source : CapitalinePlus
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU