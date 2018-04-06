Galaxy Surfactants extends fall after Tarapur plants receive Form 483

dipped 2% to Rs 1,400, extending its past three days 5% decline after the company received for two of its facilities in Maharashtra after United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audit.

“The company's two of the facilities (M3 & N46) at (Maharashtra) have undergone inspection which was concluded on March 30, 2018. This is the first inspection and they issues with total 13 observations. The M3 facility received 4 and N46 facility received 9 observations,” said in a regulatory filing.

All the observations are procedural in nature and none of them are related to any data integrity. The company is in midst to providing a comprehensive response to the observations and would be replying to the within the stipulated time, it added.

These facilities manufacture two products, Octyl Methoxy Cinnamate and Octocrylene, which have USP monograph. The company said the revenue from the US market for these products is less than 1% of the consolidated revenues and company not expect any financial impact of the same.