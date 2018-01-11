JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty holds 10,600; realty leads
Business Standard

GE Power India hits 52-week high on order win of Rs 8,183 million

The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 915, up 7.4% on BSE in intra-day trade, after the company said it has received an order worth of Rs 8,183 million from Navayuga Engineering Company

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Germany's Senvion acquires wind turbine maker Kenersys India

GE Power India hits 52-week high of Rs 915, up 7.4% on BSE in intra-day trade, after the company said it has received an order worth of Rs 8,183 million from Navayuga Engineering Company. “The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 8,183 million (i.e. approximately US $ 126 million) by Navayuga Engineering Company,” GE Power India said in a statement. The order is to design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 12 Nos., 80 MW capacity vertical full kaplan turbine generator units along with all associated auxiliary and ancillary equipment, it added. At 10:31 AM; the stock was up 6.8% at Rs 910 on BSE as compared to a marginal 0.02% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

A 210,292 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.

First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 10:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements