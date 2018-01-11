GE Power India hits 52-week high on order win of Rs 8,183 million

-
GE Power India hits 52-week high of Rs 915, up 7.4% on BSE in intra-day trade, after the company said it has received an order worth of Rs 8,183 million from Navayuga Engineering Company. “The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 8,183 million (i.e. approximately US $ 126 million) by Navayuga Engineering Company,” GE Power India said in a statement. The order is to design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 12 Nos., 80 MW capacity vertical full kaplan turbine generator units along with all associated auxiliary and ancillary equipment, it added. At 10:31 AM; the stock was up 6.8% at Rs 910 on BSE as compared to a marginal 0.02% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
A 210,292 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
