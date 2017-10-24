GHCL dips 9% on disappointing Q2 results

Revenue from operations (net of excise duty) during the quarter under review grew 8.4% at Rs 714 crore against Rs 659 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Total expenditure rose 10% to Rs 638 crore from Rs 580 crore.
The company’s home textiles segment recorded loss before interest and tax of Rs 6 crore during the quarter. It had posted profit before interest and tax of Rs 40 crore in previous year quarter.
The stock has fallen 13% in past two trading sessions from Rs 261 October 19, 2017. In October month, it outperformed the market, rallied 24% against 3.5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Thursday.
