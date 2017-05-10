GMDC surges 16% as Q4 profit more than doubles

-
ALSO READGMDC eyes increased share of revenue from power Infosys Q4 results: Stock falls over 4% on weak guidance Markets continue trading flat in noon deals; Bharti Airtel down ahead of Q4 ICICI Bank surges 9% after three-fold jump in Q4 net profit Vijaya Bank hits fresh 52-week high ahead of Q4 results
-
Total income from operations during the quarter under review rose 49% to Rs 525 crore against Rs 353 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The consolidated net profit for the financial year 2016-17 (FY17) has increased 48% to Rs 324 crore as compared with Rs 219 crore in FY16.
The board of directors of the company has recommended dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year ended on March 31, 2017.
At 9:23 am; the stock was up 13% at Rs 142 on BSE as compared to 0.41% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 1.96 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU