Govt extends export support to chana dal; to produce 24 mn tonnes of pulses

With export of pulses not rising much despite the government lifting its decade-old ban last year, the latter has extended support to Bengal gram (chana dal) through the (MEIS). Export support at a rate of seven per cent has been extended for a limited period of three months. Under MEIS, exporters get access to a scrip they can invoke as and when they import a similar quantity. The American government has complained to the against India providing export support through schemes such as Last year, the government lifted the ban on export of all varieties of pulses, to push up domestic prices. These had dropped to below the state-mandated Minimum Support Price, after a bumper harvest. However, there was no jump in export, as Indian pulses remained highly uncompetitive in the global market.

The unit price of exported pulses—mostly chickpeas (chole) has consistently risen, from $0.84 a kg in 2013-14 to $1.43 a kg in 2017-18, the highest in five years.