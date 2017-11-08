Hawkins Cookers, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances gain post Q2 results

Shares of companies – and – rallied by up to 13% on the BSE in otherwise range-bound market after reported a strong set of numbers in September quarter (Q2FY18).Hawking Cookers soared 13% to Rs 3,050 after the company reported 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit at Rs 18.80 crore in Q2FY18. It had profit of Rs 12.09 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s total revenue grew 17% to Rs 169 crore on y-o-y basis.surged 10% to Rs 372 on the BSE in intra-day trade on back of two-fold jump in trading volumes. In past one month, the stock zoomed 88% against 5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.The company engaged in domestic appliances business has posted a net profit of Rs 11.50 crore in Q2FY18 against Rs 55 lakh in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The operational revenue of the company grew 17% to Rs 201 crore from Rs 173 crore in a year ago quarter.