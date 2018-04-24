Hindalco, Nalco slip 9% as US softens stance on aluminium producer Rusal

Shares of National Company (Nalco) and Industries have fallen more than 9% on the BSE as fall in prices after the Trump administration has signalled it could ease sanctions against Russian producer

has tanked 10% to Rs 75.85, while Industries plunged 9.5% to Rs 232 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade on Tuesday. Vedanta and Hindustan Copper were down 3% each on the NSE.

At 09:44 am; Nifty Metal index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2.7% as compared to 0.11% rise in the Nifty 50 index. The S&P BSE Metal index was down 3.4% in intra-day trade today.

LMEX, a gauge of six traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME), slipped 3% on Monday after fall in prices.