ICICI Lombard shares gain traction in grey market as IPO nears

Lombard's share price has surged to Rs 550 per share, from Rs 450 a week ago

Ashley Coutinho Chandan Kishore Kant Samie Modak 

ICICI Bank’s nod to the initial public offering (IPO) of its general insurance subsidiary, ICICI Lombard, has given a boost to the latter’s share prices in the grey market. According to sources, Lombard’s share price has surged to Rs 550 per share, from Rs 450 a week ago. Notably, Fairfax’s recent 12 per cent stake sale in Lombard has bumped up its valuation to Rs 20,300 crore. In 2015, Lombard was valued at Rs 17,200 crore, based on Fairfax’s purchase of a nine per cent stake in the company.  Ashley Coutinho More AMCs plan to go public   Last ...

