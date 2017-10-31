Infosys turns ex-date for share buyback and interim dividend

fell 2.5% at Rs 921 on the BSE intra-day trade after the stock turned ex-date for the proposed buyback and for of Rs 13 per share.On October 9, 2017, the Buyback Committee had approved and fixed Wednesday, November 1, 2017 to be the for determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders, to whom the Letter of Offer will be sent and will be eligible to participate in the buyback which was approved in the board meeting on August 19, 2017.The for the payment of would also be November 1, 2017, subject to declaration of by the board of directors of the Company in their meeting to be held on October 24, 2017, said in a regulatory filing. The board had declared an of Rs 13 per equity share.The board proposed to buyback equity shares from the eligible equity shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs 13,000 crore. The Buyback offer comprises a purchase of up to 113 million equity shares aggregating up to 4.92% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company at a price of Rs 1,150 per equity share. The buyback is proposed to be made from all eligible equity shareholders on a proportionate basis through the "Tender offer" route.At 10:47 am, was trading 2% lower at Rs 927 on the BSE as compared to 0.21% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex and 0.48% fall in the sector index S&P BSE Information Technology.