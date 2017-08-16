Investors commit $90 million in Lok Capital's third fund

Impact investor has received $90 million in commitment from for its $100-million third fund, which is likely to make a final close in November, said a partner at the firm.

Lok has already deployed nearly a third of this capital ($25 million to $26 million) since May last year after receiving $60.5 million from investors, said Vishal Mehta, co-founder and partner at the firm.

It has earmarked another $5 million for follow-on funding in existing investments. had announced the first close for its third fund at $40.5 million in June 2016 but began investing earlier.

In May, it led a $3.5 million funding in affordable firm Ltd; in April, it invested in $10.23 million in Chennai-based Dr Mohan Diabetes Specialities Care.

For the first time, is raising money from local investors, who are likely to contribute a quarter of this fund. In the past, 95 per cent of investments came from development financial institutions.

raised $22 million in its first fund (20XX) and $64 million in its second fund (2012). The first fund gave a return of 10 per cent in dollar terms and 15 per cent in rupee terms and was liquidated.

"We have returned the entire principal of $65 million of the second fund and maybe a little more, to We are clocking about 25 per cent returns in dollars terms,’’ says Mehta. He claims this makes amongst the most successful impact in India.

Aavishkar, a pioneer in this field, has raised five funds and deployed more capital ($250 million-$300 million) in India than

Backed by IDFC MD & VC Rajiv Lall (Lok was born before IDFC when Lall was leaving PE firm Warburg Pincus), the impact investor has had several exits, which has helped it post good returns

FUND I: $22 million – 2010

Investment Focus: Financial inclusion +one livelihood investment

Investments & status

1. Janalakshmi Financial Services- Exited 2. Asirvad Microfinance - Exited 3. Spandana Spoorthy – Exited 4. Arohan Microfinance - Exited 5. Bharathiya Samruddhi ( Basix) - Write Off 6. Satin Creditcare - Exited 7. Suryoday Microfinance - Exited 8. Ujjivan Financial Services - Exited 9. RuralShores - Exited

Fund I of $22 mn has been fully returned to at an IRR of 15% and is liquidated

FUND II: $65million –Jan 2012

Investment Focus: Financial inclusion + broader inclusion Investments & status

1. Vistaar Financial Services - Exited 2. Drishti Eye Care – Yet to exit 3. Everest Edusys - Yet to exit 4. IFMR Holdings - Exited 5. MAS Financial Services 6. Rural Shores - Yet to exit 7. Hippocampus Learning Centres - Exited 8. Utkarsh Microfinance - Yet to exit 9. Aptus Housing Company – Exited 10. Ujjivan Financial Services– Exited 11. Equitas Holdings - Exited 12. SewaGrin - Exited 13. Livewell – Exited 14. SV Agri – Yet to exit 15. Veritas Finance - Yet to exit



Fund II of $65 million is tracking gross returns of 25%. The principal amount has been returned to the investors



FUND III: $40.5million –June 2016

First Close: Financial Inclusion + Broader Inclusion:

New investments

1. Ummeed Housing Finance 2. Osam Dairy



Follow-on investments



4. Utkarsh Microfinance 3. Dr. Mohan’s Diabetic Care

FUND III targeted corpus is $100million expected to have final close by November 2017