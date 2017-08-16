Investors commit $90 million in Lok Capital's third fund

Impact investor Lok Capital
has received $90 million in commitment from investors
for its $100-million third fund, which is likely to make a final close in November, said a partner at the firm.
Lok has already deployed nearly a third of this capital ($25 million to $26 million) since May last year after receiving $60.5 million from investors, said Vishal Mehta, co-founder and partner at the firm.
It has earmarked another $5 million for follow-on funding in existing investments. Lok Capital
had announced the first close for its third fund at $40.5 million in June 2016 but began investing earlier.
In May, it led a $3.5 million funding in affordable housing finance
firm Ummeed Housing Finance
Ltd; in April, it invested in $10.23 million in Chennai-based Dr Mohan Diabetes Specialities Care.
For the first time, Lok Capital
is raising money from local investors, who are likely to contribute a quarter of this fund. In the past, 95 per cent of investments came from development financial institutions.
Lok Capital
raised $22 million in its first fund (20XX) and $64 million in its second fund (2012). The first fund gave a return of 10 per cent in dollar terms and 15 per cent in rupee terms and was liquidated.
"We have returned the entire principal of $65 million of the second fund and maybe a little more, to investors.
We are clocking about 25 per cent returns in dollars terms,’’ says Mehta. He claims this makes Lok Capital
amongst the most successful impact investors
in India.
Aavishkar, a pioneer in this field, has raised five funds and deployed more capital ($250 million-$300 million) in India than Lok Capital.
Backed by IDFC MD & VC Rajiv Lall (Lok was born before IDFC when Lall was leaving PE firm Warburg Pincus), the impact investor has had several exits, which has helped it post good returns
FUND I: $22 million – 2010
Investment Focus: Financial inclusion +one livelihood investment
Investments & status
1. Janalakshmi Financial Services- Exited
2. Asirvad Microfinance - Exited
3. Spandana Spoorthy – Exited
4. Arohan Microfinance - Exited
5. Bharathiya Samruddhi ( Basix) - Write Off
6. Satin Creditcare - Exited
7. Suryoday Microfinance - Exited
8. Ujjivan Financial Services - Exited
9. RuralShores - Exited
Fund I of $22 mn has been fully returned to investors
at an IRR of 15% and is liquidated
FUND II: $65million –Jan 2012
Investment Focus: Financial inclusion + broader inclusion
Investments & status
1. Vistaar Financial Services - Exited
2. Drishti Eye Care – Yet to exit
3. Everest Edusys - Yet to exit
4. IFMR Holdings - Exited
5. MAS Financial Services
6. Rural Shores - Yet to exit
7. Hippocampus Learning Centres - Exited
8. Utkarsh Microfinance - Yet to exit
9. Aptus Housing Company – Exited
10. Ujjivan Financial Services– Exited
11. Equitas Holdings - Exited
12. SewaGrin - Exited
13. Livewell – Exited
14. SV Agri – Yet to exit
15. Veritas Finance - Yet to exit
Fund II of $65 million is tracking gross returns of 25%. The principal amount has been returned to the investors
FUND III: $40.5million –June 2016
First Close: Financial Inclusion + Broader Inclusion:
New investments
1. Ummeed Housing Finance
2. Osam Dairy
3. Dr. Mohan’s Diabetic Care
Follow-on investments
4. Utkarsh Microfinance
FUND III targeted corpus is $100million expected to have final close by November 2017
