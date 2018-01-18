ISMA raises sugar output estimate by 4% to 26 mn tonnes due to good monsoon

With a sharp increase in output in the first three months of the current cane crushing season, the Indian Mills Association (Isma) has raised the country's production forecast by four per cent or one million tonnes to 26.1 mt for 2017-18 (October-September).

It has also begun lobbying with the government on early measures to check a likely fall in prices, suggesting opening the door for export.

Total production was reported at 10.33 mt in the December quarter this year, compared to 8.19 mt in the same period last year. Annual consumption is estimated at 25 mt. The additional one mt of output, in addition to the carryover stock of nearly four mt from the earlier season, would worsen mills' financial health this year, say observers.

"On the basis of satellite images of harvested and unharvested area, the trend of yields and recoveries till now ,as also expected yield/ recovery in the balance period of the season, we have revised the production estimate," said

Another industry body, the All India Traders Association, had earlier forecast output at 25.7-26.1 mit.

In the 2016-17 season, ended September 30, 2017, mills had sold around 24.6 mt.

says the revised figure leaves room for export but the government is unlikely to allow this for now, with Tamil Nadu for one facing a shortage due to lower cane availability. Last year, the government had allowed import of 0.8 mt of raw sugar, with supply focus in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

India's total output was recorded at 20.3 mt.

With the cost of production around Rs 37 a kg this year as against Rs 33-33.5 last year, due to a rise in labour cost and government levies, mills' realisation is estimated at Rs 30-31 a kg. says this is a loss of Rs 6-7 a kg. There is also an import threat from Pakistan, where is offered at a third of India's price with export incentives. Despite a 50 per cent import duty levied by the Indian government, the parity works in favour of import in the border area of Punjab.

Considering the additional availability expected of 1-1.1 mt over the domestic requirement, members have met officials in the Union on the need to dispose of some of the additional stock.

"India's mills have proposed the government initiate negotiations with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which cumulatively consume nearly 3.5 mt annually. If we tap these on a bilateral basis, as they import currently from Pakistan and Thailand on a preferential treatment basis, we would be able to supply our entire surplus to these deficit countries," said Abinash Verma, director-general of