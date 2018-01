Logistics shares gain; Mahindra, Snowman, Future Supply hit 52-week high

Shares of companies were in focus with trading higher by up to 10% in intra-day trade in otherwise range-bound market. Mahindra Logistics, Tiger and Snowman up in the range of 8% to 9%, while Future Supply Chain Solutions, Patel Integrated Logistics, Blue Dart Express, Gati and Gateway Distriparks up between 1% and 3% on BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.13% at 34,550 points at 02:53 PM. Snowman hits a 52-week high of Rs 71, up 11% on BSE in intra-day trade on back of nearly two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 15.98 million shares have changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far. In past one week, between January 5 and January 11, Nortwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius had sold 8.64 million shares representing 5.17% stake of Snowman for Rs 536 million. The name of the buyers not ascertained immediately.

Future Supply Solutions and Mahindra were hit their highest level since listing on the bourses. According to IIFL Wealth Management, the government’s infra development focus is expected to transform overall sector prospects going forward. Timely development of key projects like the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and Sagarmala should usher in a new era of the cost-effective multi-modal transport. Also, the hub-and-spoke model is expected to proliferate post Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout, thereby opening a plethora of outsourcing opportunities to organized players, the brokerage firm said in a note.