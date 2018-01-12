Logistics shares gain; Mahindra, Snowman, Future Supply hit 52-week high

Shares of companies were in focus with trading higher by up to 10% in intra-day trade in otherwise range-bound market. Mahindra Logistics, Tiger and Snowman up in the range of 8% to 9%, while Future Supply Chain Solutions, Patel Integrated Logistics, Blue Dart Express, Gati and Gateway Distriparks up between 1% and 3% on BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.13% at 34,550 points at 02:53 PM. Snowman hits a 52-week high of Rs 71, up 11% on BSE in intra-day trade on back of nearly two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 15.98 million shares have changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far. In past one week, between January 5 and January 11, Nortwest Venture Partners VII-A Mauritius had sold 8.64 million shares representing 5.17% stake of Snowman for Rs 536 million.

The name of the buyers not ascertained immediately.