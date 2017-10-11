Lumax Industries extends gain after Ashish Kacholia buys 0.7% stake

-
On Tuesday, Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia purchased 62,837 equity shares representing 0.67% stake in Lumax Industries at price of Rs 1,395.36 per share, the BSE bulk deal data shows.
The name of the seller not ascertained immediately.
At 10:53 AM; the stock was trading 3% higher at Rs 1,503, rallied 16% in past one week. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.3%. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,610 on June 13, 2017 in intra-day trade.
Ashish Kacholia hold more than 1% stake in a dozen of companies which includes KEI Industries, Parag Milk Foods, DFM Foods, GHCL, NOCIL, Aptech and Ashiana Housing.
