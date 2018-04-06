Lupin gains on EIR from USFDA for Pithampur Unit 1

-
EIR indicates closure of plant inspection by the US regulatory agency.
"The successful outcome of this inspection is encouraging, and further validates our commitment to meeting global manufacturing standards. We are committed to upholding the highest levels of quality and compliance standards across all our facilities,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.
The stock erases partial of its gain, and was trading 3% higher at Rs 808 on the NSE at 10:41 am. A combined 3.12 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
