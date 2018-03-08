Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors among 49 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-wk low

JUST IN
Do not sell PSU bank stocks at current levels, advises Siddharth Purohit

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors, Kajaria Ceramics, Bosch, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Adani Power, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Siemens, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Suzlon Energy were among 49 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index that hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday. Karnataka Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank and Vijaya Bank were among 14 banks from the public and private sector hit 52-week lows today.
Most of the sugar companies stocks were trading at their multi-years low following bumper stocks against thin demand.

In past one months, the stocks like Balrampur Chini Mills, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Allahabad Bank and Adani Power that hit 52-week lows, were tanked in the range of 21% to 25%. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.7%, while the S&P BSE500 index fell 3.3% during the same period.
The benchmark shares fell for a sixth straight session till Wednesday as authorities widened a probe into Punjab National Bank's $2 billion fraud.

Since February 8, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had sold equity net amount of Rs 103 billion till Tuesday, March 6, 2018, according to data available with the NSDL.

Lupin, hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 750, down 1.4%, extending its 8% decline in past five trading sessions. In past six months, the stock dipped 22% against 4.5% rise in the Sensex. US Food and Drug Administration’s warning letters to two Lupin plants in Goa and Indore in November was the main reason for the decline in the stock price, analysts said.
Tata Motors, too, was trading 1.4% lower at Rs 343, falling 17% in past three months, against 0.54% decline in the benchmark index. The company said Jaguars and Land Rovers (JLR) total retail sales in February dropped by 2.6% year on year at 39,911 units.
“Solid demand in China (3.3% up) and other overseas markets (1.5% up) was offset by lower sales in the UK (15.2% down for the month) and Europe (6.9% down), where trading conditions remained challenging,” Tata Motors said in a press release.
Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Director, said: “While February is a short month and we are continuing to see weaker market conditions in Europe and the UK in particular largely reflecting diesel uncertainty, we saw strong sales of the new Discovery and Velar models in the month. Sales of the new 18 model year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and Jaguar E-Pace are still ramping up heading into March which is normally our biggest sales month largely as a result of the registration plate changeover in the UK.”

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ABAN OFFSHORE 156.05 155.30 157.80 07-Mar-18
ADANI POWER 25.75 25.65 25.90 30-May-17
ALLAHABAD BANK 45.75 45.75 45.75 07-Mar-18
ANDHRA BANK 38.45 38.35 39.10 07-Mar-18
ASTRA MICROWAVE 85.90 85.35 87.10 07-Mar-18
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 10.80 10.70 11.00 07-Mar-18
BALRAMPUR CHINI 88.00 86.15 93.20 07-Mar-18
BANK OF MAHA 14.35 14.10 14.40 07-Mar-18
BOSCH 17771.00 17771.00 17837.00 07-Mar-18
C P C L 337.75 337.45 340.00 23-Jun-17
CANARA BANK 242.55 242.55 242.85 07-Mar-18
CAPITAL FIRST 618.20 617.55 627.00 07-Mar-17
GATI 100.65 100.15 101.60 11-Aug-17
GLAXOSMI. PHARMA 2267.05 2267.05 2276.20 07-Mar-18
GODFREY PHILLIPS 800.00 800.00 806.00 07-Mar-18
H D I L 41.65 41.35 43.60 07-Mar-18
HIND.CONSTRUCT. 30.55 30.40 31.05 07-Mar-18
IDFC BANK 48.15 48.00 48.00 07-Mar-18
IFCI 20.45 20.30 20.60 11-Aug-17
IL&FS TRANSPORT 66.60 66.45 66.60 07-Mar-18
J & K BANK 60.30 60.30 61.40 07-Mar-18
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN 156.10 156.10 157.00 21-Feb-18
JBF INDS. 135.25 134.40 136.00 10-Aug-17
KAJARIA CERAMICS 536.30 536.00 545.00 07-Mar-18
KARNATAKA BANK 112.00 110.60 116.05 07-Mar-18
KESORAM INDS. 113.30 113.25 116.00 07-Mar-18
LAK. VILAS BANK 95.50 94.50 95.60 07-Mar-18
LIC HOUSING FIN. 480.10 480.00 483.10 06-Feb-18
LUPIN 754.15 750.00 756.50 07-Mar-18
MAX INDIA 93.75 93.75 94.15 07-Mar-18
MCLEOD RUSSEL 152.00 151.60 152.15 07-Mar-18
MMTC 45.65 45.65 46.35 07-Mar-18
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 158.45 157.80 159.00 09-Mar-17
POWER FIN.CORPN. 90.10 89.70 95.15 07-Mar-18
PTC INDIA FIN 27.25 27.20 28.10 07-Mar-18
RBL BANK 445.55 444.15 451.80 07-Mar-18
RURAL ELEC.CORP. 126.80 125.90 135.45 07-Mar-18
SHILPA MEDICARE 403.00 402.40 404.25 07-Mar-18
SIEMENS 1081.00 1081.00 1091.00 07-Mar-18
SUZLON ENERGY 10.81 10.63 11.41 07-Mar-18
SYNDICATE BANK 53.55 53.55 54.30 19-Feb-18
TATA MOTORS 342.25 341.75 342.90 07-Mar-18
TATA MOTORS-DVR 192.20 192.05 192.65 07-Mar-18
THYROCARE TECH. 578.00 570.00 575.00 07-Mar-18
TRIDENT 66.45 66.10 66.95 07-Mar-18
TRIVENI TURBINE 111.50 110.30 112.00 07-Mar-18
UCO BANK 24.25 24.00 24.30 07-Mar-18
VA TECH WABAG 465.60 462.00 470.85 07-Mar-18
VIJAYA BANK 51.80 51.60 52.55 07-Mar-18

.
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 10:37 IST

