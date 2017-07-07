Lupin's 4.5% rise pushes Nifty Pharma index up by 1.5%

-
-
Pharma stocks were in focus in today’s trade with Lupin surging as much as 4.7%, becoming the biggest gainer on both the frontline indices.
The pharma major helped Nifty Pharma gain over 1.5% in today’s trade, making it the top performing index among other sectoral indices. BSE Healthcare index also gained 1.4%.
In the month of June, Nifty Phrma rallied over 6%, a change of pace from the 11% fall in May 2017. The index has been up 1.6% in July so far but is down 6.5% in 2027 till date.
Followed by Lupin, shares of Divis Lab was trading higher by 2%, Dr Reddy’s advanced 2%, Cadila Healthcare rose 0.5% and Cipla was up by 1.4%
At 11:04 am Lupin was currently trading at Rs 1126, up by Rs 45 or 4.15% from its previous closing of Rs 1081.25 on the BSE.
The scrip opened at Rs 1089.7 and has touched a high and low of Rs 1,132 and Rs 1,085 respectively. So far 14,62,349 (NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 48,842.65 crore.
