Mahindra & Mahindra hits fresh 52-week high

(M&M) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,480, up 3.3% on the BSE in noon deal trade, after the company announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3% with effect from January 1, 2018. The stock was the top gainer among the S&P BSE Sensex at 12:16 PM.“We have been holding back on price hikes and absorbing the higher input costs for a while, but with the increase in commodity prices we will have to take a price increase,” Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, said on theMeanwhile, the stock will turn ex- on Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 equity share for every 1 share held as onhas fixed December 23, 2017 as the for the purpose of determining members who would be entitled to the equity shares.The stock has outperformed the market by gaining 11% after the company on November 5 said that its board will consider issue. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.47% during the same period.