MARKETS LIVE: Indices consolidate gains, Nifty above 10300; metal stocks up
Mahindra & Mahindra hits fresh 52-week high

The company announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3% with effect from January 1, 2018

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,480, up 3.3% on the BSE in noon deal trade, after the company announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3% with effect from January 1, 2018. The stock was the top gainer among the S&P BSE Sensex at 12:16 PM.

“We have been holding back on price hikes and absorbing the higher input costs for a while, but with the increase in commodity prices we will have to take a price increase,” Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, M&M said on the price hike.

Meanwhile, the stock will turn ex-bonus on Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 bonus equity share for every 1 share held as on record date.

M&M has fixed December 23, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of determining members who would be entitled to the bonus equity shares.

The stock has outperformed the market by gaining 11% after the company on November 5 said that its board will consider bonus issue. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.47% during the same period.
