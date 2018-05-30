Manpasand Beverages remains under pressure; stock plunges 42% in 3-days

-
Manpasand Beverages informed on Sunday that the board meeting scheduled on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 to consider audited financial results and to recommend dividend, if any, has been cancelled, due to sudden resignation of existing auditors.
Everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of this event is purely coincidental and has no direct correlation. The board meeting has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly, the company said on Monday in a regulatory filing.
However, auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells in letter date May 26, 2018 said that significant information requested by us from the Company at various points of time for the purposes of audit of the financial results have not yet been provided to us.
Deloitte has been auditor of Manpasand Beverages for 8 long years, and we have been providing all required information as and when required by them. While there could have been some delays but we have never denied sharing any information with them ever, the company said on clarification on the same.
Till 12:54 pm; a combined 81,830 equity shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 1.66 million shares on the NSE and BSE. The exchanges have revised the circuit filter of the scrip from 20% to 10% with effective from today.
