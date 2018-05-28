Manpasand Beverages tanks 20% after Deloitte resigns as auditor

-
ALSO READ
Why the billionaire Singh brothers could be entering endgame phase
Malvinder and Shivinder Singh: The difficulties of being good at business
Manpasand Beverages takes on soft drink majors with health drink 'Siznal'
Malvinder & Shivinder Singh took Rs 5 bn out of Fortis without board nod
Auditor raises red flag over Fortis results amid ongoing investigations
-
The company said the board has appointed Mehra Goel & Co as statutory auditor of the Company with effect from May 27, 2018 to fill the casual vacancy.
Till 09:48 am; a combined 47,401 equity shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 578,246 shares on the BSE and NSE.
Manpasand Beverages said that the board meeting scheduled on May 30, 2018 to consider audited financial results and to recommend dividend, if any, has been cancelled, due to sudden resignation of existing auditors.
“We would like to inform you that subsequent to resignation of M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara, (FRN:- 117364W) the Statutory Auditors of the Company with effect from May 26, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, have appointed M/s. Mehra Goel & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi, (FRN:- 000517N) as Statutory Auditor of the Company with effect from 27th May 2018 to fill the casual vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditors, who shall hold office as such till the conclusion of the ensuring Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the members of the Company,” Manpasand Beverages said in a BSE filing.
Further to take note that, due to sudden resignation of existing auditors, the business to be transacted at scheduled Board Meeting as intimated to your office on May 23, 2018 has been cancelled and further notice for the same will be sent you in due course of time, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU