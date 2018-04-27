Maruti Suzuki India falls 5% from day's high post Q4 results

-
ALSO READMotilal Oswal expects Maruti to hit Rs 14,000; here's Q4FY18 results preview Maruti Suzuki posts record Rs 77 bn profit in FY18 on 17% hike in revenue Margin boost ahead for Maruti Suzuki due to lower royalty structure Can Maruti Suzuki stock hit Rs 10,000 levels? Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto hit new highs in an otherwise subdued market
-
Net sales during the quarter under review grew 14.4% to Rs 206 billion against Rs 180 billion in previous year quarter. The tax outgo doubled from Rs 5 billion to Rs 10 billion during the quarter.
Analysts on an average had expected profit of Rs 20.98 billion and revenues of Rs 208 billion for the quarter.
The operating EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin declined 120 bps to 11.2% in Q4FY18 from 12.4% in Q4F17.
The operating profit was Rs 23.12 billion, a growth of 24.4% over the same period previous year on account of higher sales volume, cost reduction efforts, partially offset by adverse commodity prices & higher advertisement expenses, Maruti Suzuki India said in a press release.
"Increase in effective tax rates and lower non-operating income due to mark-to-market impact on the invested surplus, compared to last year impacted net profit," it added.
At 03:13 pm; the stock was trading 2% lower at Rs 8,794 on the BSE, as compared to 0.73% rise in the Sensex. A combined 1.88 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU