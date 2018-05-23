Metal shares under pressure; Tata Steel, JSPL, Vedanta down over 5%

Shares of companies were under pressure with Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) and slipping more than 5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and NMDC were down in the range of 1% to 4%.

At 02:13 pm; Nifty index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2.7% at 3,497 as compared to 0.53% decline in the Nifty 50 index. In past one month, the index underperformed the market by falling 9.5% against 1% decline in the benchmark index.

Tata Steel, Vedanta, Nalco, SAIL, Hindustan Zinc and NMDC were down between 10% and 16% in past one month.