Milkfood zooms 50% in three days post September quarter results

The company engaged in dairy products business had profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the same quarter last year. It recorded a net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in previous quarter.
Operational revenue during the quarter under review more than doubled to Rs 100 crore from Rs 47 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
In past three trading sessions, the stock zoomed 50% from Rs 289 on Thursday, December 14, 2017.
The stock is trading under ‘X’ category. The BSE had merged the groups XC and XD into new group X with effect from December 1, 2017. Three sub segments -- XC, XD and XT -- were launched in November 2015 considering companies specific characteristics such as low to moderate market capitalisation, lower contribution to overall trading turnover.
