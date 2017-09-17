Mutual Fund assets now a fifth of banking system deposits

Assets under management (AUM) of the domestic mutual fund (MF) industry touched a record high of Rs 20.6 lakh crore in August. This is nearly a fifth of the banking system deposits, which stood at Rs 106.7 lakh crore last month. In March 2014, MF assets accounted for only a tenth of the banking system deposits. The MF industry, which offers a mix of equity and debt products, has been a prime beneficiary of the improvement in and shift towards financial savings in the country. In October 2016, a month before the government’s demonetisation announcement, bank deposits stood at ...