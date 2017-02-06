Nifty Midcap index hits record high; analysts advise booking profit

Company 26/12/2016 Latest % chg Bharat Financial 480.15 823.20 71.4 Network 471.45 704.00 49.3 DLF 105.15 148.45 41.2 Ramco Cement 506.40 713.55 40.9 Adani Enterp. 69.70 97.80 40.3 Jindal Steel 65.30 91.50 40.1 Union Bank (I) 121.80 170.20 39.7 S A I L 47.85 66.30 38.6 Bajaj Finserv 2617.85 3501.20 33.7 Sintex Inds. 70.60 94.10 33.3 Adani Power 27.90 36.95 32.4 Bajaj Fin. 810.00 1061.55 31.1 DHFL 230.90 300.90 30.3 Hind.Zinc 249.70 324.30 29.9 Bank of India 103.50 134.40 29.9 IDBI Bank 65.95 85.15 29.1 L&T Fin.Holdings 81.75 105.00 28.4 Natco Pharma 578.40 740.35 28.0 DCB Bank 103.10 131.85 27.9 Jubilant Life 560.70 716.60 27.8 Latest price on NSE in Rs at 09:46 am

index (Midcap100) hit a record high on Monday in early morning trade after a strong rally in financials and metals stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).index hit an intra-day high of 16,198, surpassing its previous high of 16,169 touched on October 6, 2016 during intra-day trade.At 09:54 am; the Midcap index was up 0.84% at 16,170 as compared to 0.67% rise in the Nifty50 index. The index has outperformed the market by gaining 17.5% from its recent low of 13,762 on December 26, against 11% gain in the benchmark index.Domestic institutional investors have put in net amount of Rs 10,805 crore in equities during the period, the stock exchange data show.Bharat Financial Inclusion, Union Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IDBI Bank, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), Bank of India, DCB Bank from the financials, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindustan Zinc and JSW Steel from the metal stocks have rallied more than 25% each since December 26.Two stocks - Adani Enterprises and Adani Power, Network, Ramco Cement, DLF and Sintex Industries are among others have surged more than 30% each. Biocon, Indraprastha Gas, Natco Pharma, Network and Vakrangee hit their respective record high on the NSE on Monday.Though analysts believe that the could see higher levels in the days ahead, they suggest investors book profit at regular intervals, especially in the mid-cap segment that has outperformed the benchmark indices."The midcap index has run up sharply. In this backdrop, the large-cap index is looking more attractive given the valuation comfort. The valuation gap between the large-caps and the mid-caps has narrowed. Over the last few years, there has been value unlocking in the mid-cap segment. As a result, this segment has attracted investments from domestic and foreign players. Companies, too, have done well operationally and have grown over the years. Having said that, a number of large-cap companies have been facing headwinds - for example the information technology sector. In the mid-cap segment, one now needs to be stock specific," says Amar Ambani, head of research at IIFL.Total 49 companies from the index that have thus far announced their Q3 (October-December) quarter results, have posted an average 11.7% year on year growth in aggregate net profit at Rs 8,960 crore. These companies had combined net profit of Rs 8,024 crore in Q3 last fiscal.G. Chokkalingam, founder & managing director of & Advisory, too, maintains a cautious view on the mid-cap segment given the run up and advises invetsors cash in on the rally."The sharp rally is surely a reason to worry. The problem is that not much FII money is not coming in to Indian equities. It is more of the domestic funds that are chasing stocks right now, and they are focussing on the mid-cap segment. Certainly this party will not last for long. This is a good time to book profits and remain invested in those stocks where there is valuation comfort. Once the FII flows resume, the investors will focus on the large-caps and then the money wil flow out of the mid-cap segment," Chokkalingam advises.On the other hand, Ipca Labs, Mahindra Holidays, KEI Industries, KEC International, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Minda Industries, Gulf Oil, PNC Infra are some of the stocks Ambani of likes at the current levels.