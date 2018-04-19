Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today

and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

NIFTY VIEW

Nifty has shown signs of exhaustion near the 10600 level which was anticipated and the chances of a downward movement in the coming days cannot be ruled out. BankNifty has turned down its trend after 15 days and the sentiment has turned little bit shaky. However, the support for the day is seen at 10470 while the resistance would be at 10570 levels.

BUY ULTRATECH CEMENT

CMP: Rs 3992.35

TARGET: Rs 4250

STOP LOSS: Rs 3840

The stock has witnessed a correction from the peak of 4599 to bottom out at around 3860 levels and currently a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart has indicated strength and potential to carry the momentum still further upside and maintain the positive bias. The RSI has shown a steep rise in the recent past with a trend reversal and also with the MACD showing a improvement in the sentiment. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 4250 keeping a stop loss of 3840.

BUY DCM SHRIRAM CONS LTD

CMP: Rs 446.40

TARGET: Rs 490

STOP LOSS: Rs 420

The stock has formed a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has indicated a positive candle formation to make the chart look attractive and we anticipate a further rise from here on to signify strength and potential to scale upto 490-500 levels. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal and has signaled a buy in the daily chart and with good activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 490 keeping a stop loss of 420.

