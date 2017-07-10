TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets end at record highs: Sensex above 31,700, Nifty crosses 9,750-mark
Business Standard

NSE asks BSE to explain surge in trading volumes

BSE traded a total of 663,361 shares on NSE on Friday, up 13 times from its previous 4-day volumes

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
The National Stock Exchange's logo. Photo: Reuters

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday asked rival BSE to provide reasons for the spurt in trading volumes in its shares. BSE is exclusively listed on NSE.

A total of 663,361 BSE shares were traded on Friday, 13 times more than its previous four-day trading volumes.

"Significant increase in volume has been observed in BSE. The exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, has written to the company," NSE wrote to BSE.

In its reply, the BSE said, "We would like to confirm that there is no such announcement or price sensitive information that is pending to be intimated or furnished by the company to the stock exchanges concerning the operations and performance of the company."

"We wish to reiterate and clarify that all information furnished by the company is in the public domain. We keep the stock exchanges duly informed of all the price sensitive information," it further added.

Interestingly, the query to BSE was sent on Monday, when NSE saw a three-hour trading halt due to a technical glitch. Many market players said BSE could benefit due to the fiasco at NSE as traders would spread their bets on both exchanges.

Shares of BSE on Monday gained 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,087. However, the trading volume was low at just 6,000 shares. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

NSE asks BSE to explain surge in trading volumes

BSE traded a total of 663,361 shares on NSE on Friday, up 13 times from its previous 4-day volumes

BSE traded a total of 663,361 shares on NSE on Friday, up 13 times from its previous 4-day volumes
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday asked rival BSE to provide reasons for the spurt in trading volumes in its shares. BSE is exclusively listed on NSE.

A total of 663,361 BSE shares were traded on Friday, 13 times more than its previous four-day trading volumes.

"Significant increase in volume has been observed in BSE. The exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, has written to the company," NSE wrote to BSE.

In its reply, the BSE said, "We would like to confirm that there is no such announcement or price sensitive information that is pending to be intimated or furnished by the company to the stock exchanges concerning the operations and performance of the company."

"We wish to reiterate and clarify that all information furnished by the company is in the public domain. We keep the stock exchanges duly informed of all the price sensitive information," it further added.

Interestingly, the query to BSE was sent on Monday, when NSE saw a three-hour trading halt due to a technical glitch. Many market players said BSE could benefit due to the fiasco at NSE as traders would spread their bets on both exchanges.

Shares of BSE on Monday gained 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,087. However, the trading volume was low at just 6,000 shares. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

NSE asks BSE to explain surge in trading volumes

BSE traded a total of 663,361 shares on NSE on Friday, up 13 times from its previous 4-day volumes

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday asked rival BSE to provide reasons for the spurt in trading volumes in its shares. BSE is exclusively listed on NSE.

A total of 663,361 BSE shares were traded on Friday, 13 times more than its previous four-day trading volumes.

"Significant increase in volume has been observed in BSE. The exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, has written to the company," NSE wrote to BSE.

In its reply, the BSE said, "We would like to confirm that there is no such announcement or price sensitive information that is pending to be intimated or furnished by the company to the stock exchanges concerning the operations and performance of the company."

"We wish to reiterate and clarify that all information furnished by the company is in the public domain. We keep the stock exchanges duly informed of all the price sensitive information," it further added.

Interestingly, the query to BSE was sent on Monday, when NSE saw a three-hour trading halt due to a technical glitch. Many market players said BSE could benefit due to the fiasco at NSE as traders would spread their bets on both exchanges.

Shares of BSE on Monday gained 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,087. However, the trading volume was low at just 6,000 shares. 

image
Business Standard
177 22