Over 200 BSE-500 stocks under-perform since August

As the remain in a consolidation mode after the S&P BSE fell 2.6% (873 points) from its closing high of 32,575, hit on August 1, 2017, there are over 200 stocks in the index that underperformed the indices and fell up to 58% during this period. Meanwhile, Nifty50 index also cracked 1.9% (201 points) from its closing high of 10,114.



Poor earnings, geopolitical concerns over North Korea missile tests, India-China Doklam stand-off were few of the main reasons behind the fall in the indices.



Stock Price(Rs) Company Name 1-Aug-17 4-Sep-17 % change Ltd. 104.00 43.35 -58.32 J Kumar Infraproject Ltd. 294.00 189.65 -35.49 Ltd. 967.00 704.70 -27.13 Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. 85.35 62.30 -27.01 Ltd. 23.65 18.30 -22.62 Kwality Ltd. 143.60 114.25 -20.44 Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. 682.20 543.30 -20.36 Indo Count Industries Ltd. 143.40 114.30 -20.29 Gateway Distriparks Ltd. 271.75 221.95 -18.33 Nilkamal Ltd. 1871.80 1546.65 -17.37 JBF Industries Ltd. 213.10 177.45 -16.73 Bank Of Baroda 163.15 136.75 -16.18 Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. 28.45 23.85 -16.17 SML Isuzu Ltd. 1118.75 942.20 -15.78 Repco Home Finance Ltd. 759.05 647.05 -14.76 Source: Ace Equity

Sectorally, pharma index was the biggest loser with BSE Healthcare and Pharma down 6.2% and 4.6% respectively, during the period after number of class action lawsuits filed against Indian pharmaceutical companies increased in the recent times. Natco Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Biocon were few of the top losers in theAmong the laggards, Religare Enterprises, J Kumar Infraprojects, Natco Pharma, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL), Videocon Industries, Kwality and Kaveri Seed Company fell between 20-55% oncracked 58% since August 1 to its 52-week low of Rs 42.70. Recently, the firm announced that its standalone net loss has widened to Rs 47.39 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 25.84 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.Among other stocks, Videocon, with market capitalisation of Rs. 610 crore and outstanding debt of Rs. 43,000 crore, tanked 22% during the period. The company has has initiated talks with its lenders to restructure its debts by September to avoid going into bankruptcy proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The company is learnt to have got in-principle approval of lenders to restructure debts after its promoters agreed to pump in Rs. 3,000 crore as equity.fell over 16% after lender’s first quarter earnings missed analysts' estimates. Profit fell 52% to Rs 203.4 crore compared with same quarter last year. It was impacted by higher provisions and tepid net interest income & non-interest income growth. Net interest income during the quarter increased 1% year-on-year to Rs 3,405 crore, with loan growth of 4% Rs 3.77 lakh crore.Here’s a list of the top 15 losers on BSE500: