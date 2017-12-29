RCom to sell wireless business to Reliance Jio; stock hits 52-week high

-
ALSO READAmbani dials Ambani: Jio to buy RCom's mobile biz assets for Rs 24,000 cr Mega deal between Ambanis to help Reliance Jio take on Bharti Airtel Jio may bid for RCom's India assets for Rs 18,000 cr: Report RCom revamp plan recap: Airtel, Jio eye assets; tower deal to be reworked Debt reduction plan: The rise and fall of RCom's mobile business
-
"Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, today announced signing of definitive agreement for the acquisition of specified assets of Reliance Communications Limited and its affiliates," Reliance Jio said in a statement.
“The company expects the transactions to close in a phased manner between January and March 2018, subject to lenders’ and other applicable approvals,” RCom said in a statement.
The RJIO deal consideration comprises primarily of cash payment and includes transfer of deferred spectrum installments payable to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). The Company will utilise the proceeds of the monetisation of this cash deal solely for pre-payment of debt to its lenders, it added.
The market price of RCom has been more than doubled in past four trading sessions after the company announced debt cut plan. RCom said on Tuesday it has exited the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme of lenders by agreeing to sell its telecom towers, real estate and other assets, and getting a strategic investor in the “new RCom", which would help reduce its debt by Rs 39,000 crore. The appreciated by 156% from Rs 16.31 on December 22, 2017.
At 09:20 AM; RCom was trading 24% higher at Rs 38.40 on the BSE, as compared to 0.29% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 105 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Reliance Industries was up 0.3% at Rs 928, after hitting high of Rs 932 on the BSE in intra-day trade so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU