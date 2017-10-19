Samvat 2073 sees record IPO fundraising

Samvat 2073 saw record fund raising through the initial public offering (IPO) route. A total of 29 companies mopped up Rs 45,802 crore, surpassing Samvat 2066 (year 2010-11) when 64 companies had raisedRs 40,279 crore, data provided by Prime Database show. Samvat 2073 was dominated by several big-ticket offerings from the insurance companies, a sector which so far had little representation in the domestic market. The year also for the first time saw two IPOs from stock market intermediaries—BSE Ltd and Central Depository Services (CDSL). The year was also the ...