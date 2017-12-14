Sebi norm on profit-sharing puzzles firms

Norms issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on profit-sharing agreements have forced companies to seek clarifications. Around six companies have sought informal guidance over applicability of the provisions in various situations. An informal guidance is a method for entities to seek interpretation from the market regulator on any regulation, circular or guideline.

Although Sebi acts in accordance with an informal guidance, it is not a binding obligation. Legal experts say there are many grey areas in the circular issued by Sebi in November ...