Business Standard

Sebi notifies norms allowing Reits, InvITs to issue bonds

This would be allowed for Reits and InvITs which are listed on stock exchanges

Press Trust of India 

SEBI
Photo: Reuters

To make Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) more attractive to investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified relaxed norms to allow these trusts to raise funds by issuing debt securities. 

This would be allowed for Reits and InvITs which are listed on stock exchanges.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 01:15 IST

