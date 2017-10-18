Sebi's new rules make mutual funds see red

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new rules on ‘categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund (MF) schemes’ are facing a pushback from managers overseeing assets worth Rs 21 lakh crore ($320 billion). Earlier this month, the markets regulator set rules to define various investment scheme categories offered by fund houses within the debt and equity segments. For equity, Sebi enlisted 10 categories which included large-cap-, mid-cap-, and small-cap-focused investment schemes. It further directed fund houses to offer only one ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?