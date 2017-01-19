Sensex valuation back to pre-note ban levels

Pushed by domestic investors, the Dalal Street has overcome the demonetisation blues, with the benchmark BSE Sensex valuation back to pre-currency swap levels, notwithstanding the worries of a slowdown in gross domestic product growth and corporate earnings going forward. The benchmark index is now trading at 21.3x its underlying trailing 12-month earnings per share, slightly higher than the 20.9x at the close of trading on November 8 - the day demonetisation was announced. After the invalidation of high-value currency notes, the index valuation touched a low of 20.1x on November ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?