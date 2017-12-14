SIP flows now a deluge

The Rs 23-lakh-crore mutual fund (MF) industry is going through some structural changes.

Increasingly, many are investing in MF schemes through systematic investment plans (SIPs). So far this financial year, a record-breaking 4.5 million new SIP accounts have been added, taking the total tally to 18 million in the end November. The quantum of monthly flows through this mode is also on the rise, making historical highs every month. In 2017, the SIP monthly inflows have grown 48 per cent, from Rs 3,973 crore in December 2016 to Rs 5,893 crore in November ...