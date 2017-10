Inflow into (MFs) through systematic investment plans (SIPs) has hit another historic high in September. The sector collected Rs 5,516 crore during the month as the number of SIP accounts touched 16.6 million, compared with 13.5 million at the beginning of this financial year.

A year before, the sector got less than Rs 3,700 crore. In a year, has increased by about 50%.