SIP inflows up 48% till October

The money coming into mutual fund (MF) schemes through systematic investment plans (SIP) has seen a 48 per cent jump this financial year. In the first seven months of 2017-18, nearly Rs 35,000 crore has come through SIPs, at an average of Rs 5,000 crore a month.

In comparison, Rs 23,584 crore had come in — at an average of Rs 3,370 crore a month — in the corresponding period of 2016-17. Flows through the SIP route, where an investor commits a fixed sum every month, have seen a drastic improvement over the years. Following the 2008 global financial crisis, monthly flows ...