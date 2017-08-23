Six of 10 Nifty100 firms see earnings cut after Q1

Factoring in the likely disruption due to the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST), the Street had lowered its estimates for the June quarter (Q1) earnings. Yet, to the surprise of investors, the performance of more than six out of 10 CNX Nifty100 companies fell short of even these reduced estimates. What’s more, there are an equally large number of companies that saw their earnings estimates lowered. And analysts say there could be more bad news. To begin with, only 40 per cent of the companies in the Nifty100 universe managed to meet or ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?