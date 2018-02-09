Sugar shares in focus; Dhampur, Mawana, Dwarikesh up over 4%

Shares of companies were trading higher by up to 20% on BSE in otherwise weak market after the government imposed a limit on the amount of that mills can sell in the market during February and March. The market price of Avadh & Energy, Dhampur Mills, Magadh Sugar, Mawana Sugars, Dwarikesh and Uttam Mills were trading higher by more than 4% on BSE. Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Thiru Arooran Sugars, Sakthi Sugars, Shree Renuka Sugars and Rajshree Sugars up in the range of 3% to 4%. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1.4% or 480 points lower at 33,933 at 10:29 AM. COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%) AVADH SUGAR 809.70 674.75 20.00 DHAMPUR SUGAR 208.40 193.80 7.53 MAGADH SUGAR 181.00 169.05 7.07 MAWANA SUGARS 64.15 60.55 5.95 UTTAM SUG. MILLS 121.40 115.10 5.47 DWARIKESH SUGAR 42.30 40.55 4.32 TRIVEN. ENGG. IND. 67.85 65.15 4.14 DALMIA BHARAT 110.30 106.15 3.91 GAYATRI SUGARS 12.10 11.69 3.51 THIRU AROOR. SU. 47.85 46.25 3.46 This move is to prevent prices from falling sharply, which, in turn, would help mills in making sugarcane payments quicker to farmers. At the end of February mills need to be holding as inventory at least 83% of the opening stock from January and February's production.

The limit is 86% for the end March, the Reuters report suggested quoting the government order. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT The government increased the import duty on to 100% from 50% on Tuesday. The prime reason for the rise in import duty is to keep a check on the falling prices and to avoid any cheaper imports of from Pakistan in the wake of expected higher domestic production in the current season 2017-18. The hike in import duty is expected to provide support the prices and keep them stable in the near term, CARE Ratings said in a note. Also, it is import to watch if the government takes some measures on the export front such as reduction in export duty on or incentivises exports when the production comes in full swing in the March quarter to avoid any surplus situation, it added. Most the stock have fallen an over 40% from their respective one-year highs and hitting 52-week lows on BSE in earlier of the current week.