Tata Coffee down 7% on disappointing Q4 results

-
ALSO READ
Coffee exports rise 17% in 2017, may not be as good in 2018
Tata Coffee, HCC among 61 stocks from BSE smallcap index hit 52-week lows
Packaged Starbucks coffee likely to hit stores after Nestle deal
Quess Corp acquires majority stake in TBSS for Rs 153 crore
From rich flavours to blends, coffee is becoming hottest gourmet experience
-
Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 9% to Rs 4.4 billion against Rs 4.03 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Tata Coffee’s standalone total income declined to Rs 2.07 billion from Rs 2.18 billion, primarily due to lower rupee realizations and lower than estimated coffee and tea crop output.
The operating profits were impacted due to soft terminals across all products and lower production of Robusta Corp which got impacted by an unseasonal rain pattern last year, it added. Instant coffee saw a volume decline due to a specific customer which impacted performance.
Tata Coffee is a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages. It is Asia's largest integrated coffee company, the second largest exporter of instant coffee, and major producer of speciality coffee in India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU