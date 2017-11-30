Tea stocks extend rally; Goodricke Group, Warren Tea up over 50% in a month

Meanwhile, McLeod Russel hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 248, up 13%, bouncing back 21% from early morning lows, after promoter of the company sold over 9% stake in the company through open market. The stock was down 6% to Rs 205 on the BSE in intra-day trade.“Kamal Kishore Baheti, in his capacity as the Trustee for Borelli Holdings Limited, informing that he has sold 10 million equity shares of Rs 5 each representing 9.14% of the paid-up share capital of our company today through market trades at the current market price,” said in a BSE filing.The name of buyers not ascertained immediately. However, according to market sources, the institutional investors have bought the shares from open market.“Globally, CY16 witnessed record production led by increased production in both Kenya and India. However, since the start of calendar year 2017 (CY17), weather conditions are getting adverse. Hence, Kenya’s production is already down by 43 mkg till Aug-17. This decline in production has positively impacted the Mombassa auction prices, which have increased around 25% YoY to US$2.86/kg for 9MFY18,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in McLeod Russel’s result update.The brokerage firm believes that with better export environment, McLeod Russel would focus on improving exports and would report healthy growth on a low base. It expect export revenue to clock 30.0% CAGR in FY17-19E.