Three reasons why market tanked over 4% from lifetime highs in 7 sessions

With the benchmark indices extending losses for the fifth straight session on Friday, the market seemed to have entered the correction zone after a record run of the last few months. The S&P BSE and the Nifty50 dipped over 4% from the record highs they hit on August 2.

On Friday, the tanked as much as 336 points to 31194, while the broader Nifty50 slipped 115 points to 9,704 in intraday trade. Both the indices had hit their respective lifetime highs of 32,686 and 10,137 on August 2.

Below are three reasons that spooked the investors on Dalal Street:

1) Geopolitical tensions



The ongoing border dispute in Doklam between and China, and the war of words between the heads of US and have made investors jittery about the outlook of market. Overnight, closed sharply lower after US President made another provocative statement against North Korea, saying that his threat to unleash “fire and fury” on the country was not “tough enough”. Taking lead from Wall Street, Asian also slumped on Friday. Meanwhile, the standoff between Indian and continued in Doklam with little signs of de-escalation of military force from either side.

2) move on shell companies

The Security and Exchange Board of (Sebi), in the beginning of the week, directed the stock exchanges to ban trading in shares of 331 suspected shell companies, moving them under the so-called Stage VI of graded surveillance measures, where trading is allowed only once a month. The move turned investors weary about harsher surveillance by market regulator on other stocks. While, the has somewhat relented on the issue, not the bearish outlook of investors! Despite Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) staying the order, shares of Prakash Industries and J Kumar Infraprojects hit their lower circuit of 20% today as trading resumed in these two stocks after a gap of three days.

3) Disappointing June quarter earnings