Trigyn Technologies extends rally on contract win from ARIPO

Trigyn Technologies hits a 52-week high of Rs 166, up 7%, extending its Tuesday’s 9% surge on BSE, after the company said that it awarded a multiyear technical support contract by African Regional lntellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) Harare, Zimbabwe. “The contract is to provide technical support for ARIPO's intellectual property (lP) software known as "POLite+". This award facilitates the continued expansion of Trigyn's intellectual property management business and Trigyn's substantial presence in the African continent,” Trigyn Technologies said in a press release. This contract shall be applicable for 2 years with an option to renew for an additional 1 year.
Under this contract, which takes effect in January 2018, Trigyn will provide implementation support, product maintenance, product engineering and product training support, it added. At 11:39 AM; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 162 against 0.37% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.4 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE.
