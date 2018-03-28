Uttam Galva's minority shareholders move SAT on reclassification nod

The minority of Steels have filed a petition against the company board, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), stock exchanges for reclassifying Netherlands BV as a public shareholder in the company. National and BSE have reportedly granted Uttam Galva’s request for promoter reclassification as existing norms allow reclassification of promoter status on a case-to-case basis. According to the sources, the minority have challenged the regulator and decision in Securities and Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday, alleged that due process has not been followed while giving declassification nod to Arcelor Mittal. Sources say, that a group of minority shareholder alleged breach of Sebi’s listing obligation and disclosure requirements and requested stay on the approval granted to the firm. However, SAT refuses any immediate stay on promoter declassification nod. The tribunal will hear the matter on April 23. had approached the stock exchanges in the first week of March for declassification. The declassification comes ahead of the Essar Steel rebid expected in the first week of April. Later, released a statement confirming its intention to participate in the rebid.

Arcelor Mittal which is among the 12 Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-mandated cases for insolvency was facing challenges in bidding under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC). Since promoter status was prevented it from bidding for as part of the resolution process.

This became an issue when Netherlands BV had on February 7, ahead of the Essar Steel bid, transferred its 29 per cent stake in Steels to Sainath Trading Company by way of an inter-se transfer at Rs 1 a share but the change in promoters had not reflected in the records of the stock exchanges.

Based on this, the committee of creditors for Essar Steel rejected ArcelorMittal’s bid on grounds of eligibility under Section 29A of the IBC for being a promoter of an NPA for more than a year even though it did not have board representation or management control of it.