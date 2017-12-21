Varun Beverages to acquire rights from PepsiCo India; stock surges 10%

-
“The board approved its intent to enter into a binding agreement to acquire PepsiCo India's previously franchised sub territory in the state of Jharkahand (20 districts) along with manufacturing facilities and franchisee rights for the state of Chhattisgarh, subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence and final approval of PepsiCo,” Varun Beverages, a non-alcoholic beverages maker, said in a regulatory filing.
Upon completion of this acquisition, Company will be a franchisee for PepsiCo products across 20 States and 2 Union Territories of India, it added.
The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 484,843 shares changed hands against an average sub 100,000 shares traded daily in past two weeks on the BSE and NSE.
