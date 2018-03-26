Wipro shares hit 8-month low, slip 4% in intra-day

Shares of hit an over eight month low of Rs 274 per share, down 4%, extending its 3% decline on the in past two sessions. The of information technology (IT) company was trading at its lowest level since July 20, 2017. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 1.82 million shares changing hands on the and till 10:33 am. In past three months, has underperformed the market by falling 10% as compared to 4% decline in the S&P Sensex.

The S&P index rallied 9% during the same period. On March 14, 2018, Wipro, India's third largest services firm, had signed a definitive agreement to divest its hosted data centre business to Illinois-based hybrid services provider for $405 million (Rs 26.26 billion). The data centre business of the company consists of Data Centre and Cloud Services, Inc in the US and a portion of datacenter business in Germany and the UK. will unlock value by transitioning eight data centers, and over 900 employees of its hosted data center services business to The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 2018. is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners, added.