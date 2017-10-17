JUST IN
Fire breaks out at PMO; doused in 20 minutes

The blaze was reported in room number 242, located on the second floor, at around 3.35 am

ANI  |  New Delhi 

PMO fire
Fire tenders rushed to the PMO after a minor fire breaks out in a room. Photo: Twitter (@ANI)

A minor fire broke out in a room at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The blaze was reported in room number 242, located on the second floor, at around 3.35 am.

"At around 3.35 am we got a call in our control room that a fire broke out in PMO's office, room number 242," Divisional Fire Officer Gurmukh Singh told ANI.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and they took care of the situation in less than 20 minutes.

Singh said the fire broke out due to sparking in a computer's UPS. No casualties have been reported due to the incident.

The room belonged to a section's officer.
First Published: Tue, October 17 2017. 09:43 IST

