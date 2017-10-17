Fire breaks out at PMO; doused in 20 minutes

A minor fire broke out in a room at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The blaze was reported in room number 242, located on the second floor, at around 3.35 am.

"At around 3.35 am we got a call in our control room that a fire broke out in PMO's office, room number 242," Divisional Fire Officer Gurmukh Singh told ANI.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and they took care of the situation in less than 20 minutes.

Singh said the fire broke out due to sparking in a computer's UPS. No casualties have been reported due to the incident.

The room belonged to a section's officer.