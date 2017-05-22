In Saudi Arabia with Trump, Melania and Ivanka give the headscarf a miss

First Lady and President Donald Trump's daughter eschewed the strict dress code while attending different events in the country.

Melania and Ivanka, who are accompanying Trump on his first trip as President, were seen without headscarves during Trump's key speech in front of heads of state in on Sunday.

Melania on Sunday visited the American School in and an all-women General Electric service center without a headscarf.

"Enjoyed talking to the incredible women working hard @GE_Saudi service center. Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women," Melania tweeted.

Enjoyed talking to the incredible women working hard @GE_Saudi service center. Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women. pic.twitter.com/bXdES83w3P — (@FLOTUS) May 21, 2017

"Had the honor of visiting 1st all-women process service center in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia. Thanks to @GE_Saudi for the invite!" she said in another tweet.

Had the honor of visiting 1st all-women process service center in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia. Thanks to @GE_Saudi for the invite! pic.twitter.com/qTloc4PtCJ — (@FLOTUS) May 21, 2017

Similarly, was also seen without a headscarf while attending a women's empowerment roundtable at Tuwaiq Palace with civil society leaders, prominent businesswomen and female Saudi elected government officials, CNN reported.



Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/npimDyD95u — (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017

The two ladies had also arrived in on Saturday with their hair being uncovered. "Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad," Ivanka tweeted.The two ladies had also arrived in on Saturday with their hair being uncovered.

Trump had previously slammed former first lady for refusing to wear a head scarf in

"Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies," Trump said in a tweet on January 29, 2015.

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

However, Melania and Ivanka are not the only women, who did not cover their hair upon arrival in the conservative Islamic kingdom, as former U.S. state secretary Hillary Clinton, former first lady Laura Bush, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had also not covered their hair in