In Saudi Arabia with Trump, Melania and Ivanka give the headscarf a miss

Enjoyed talking to the incredible women working hard @GE_Saudi service center. Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women. pic.twitter.com/bXdES83w3P— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 21, 2017
Had the honor of visiting 1st all-women process service center in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia. Thanks to @GE_Saudi for the invite! pic.twitter.com/qTloc4PtCJ— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 21, 2017
Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/npimDyD95u— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017
The two ladies had also arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday with their hair being uncovered.
Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015
