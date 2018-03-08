Cabinet approves the proposals for promulgation of the Daman and Diu Municipalities (Amendment) Regulation, 2018

-
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for promulgation of:
(i) the Daman and Diu Municipalities (Amendment) Regulation, 2018;
(ii) the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Municipal Council (Amendment) Regulation, 2018; and
(iii) the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Municipal) Amendment Regulation 2018
Impact:
It will help ensure better provisions for the constitution, administration and powers of the Municipalities in the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Details:
a.
Provisions relating to anti-defection, constructive no confidence motion, establishment of ombudsman etc. will be inserted in "the Daman and Diu Municipalities Regulation, 1968", "the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Municipal Council Regulation, 2004" and "the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Municipal) Regulation, 1994, respectively.
The regulations also include other amendments like (i)replacement of term 'servant' by 'employee' to remove colonial connotation, (ii) provisions for voting through Electronic Voting Machines, (iii) making CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965 applicable to penalty proceedings and (iv) revision in the amount of fines which were fixed many years back.
