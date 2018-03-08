Cabinet approves the proposals for promulgation of the Daman and Diu Municipalities (Amendment) Regulation, 2018

The chaired by the has approved the proposal for promulgation of:

(i) the Municipalities (Amendment) Regulation, 2018;

(ii) the Municipal Council (Amendment) Regulation, 2018; and

(iii) the (Municipal) Amendment Regulation 2018

Impact:

It will help ensure better provisions for the constitution, administration and powers of the Municipalities in the Union of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Andaman &

Details:

a.

Provisions relating to anti-defection, constructive no confidence motion, establishment of ombudsman etc. will be inserted in "the Municipalities Regulation, 1968", "the Municipal Council Regulation, 2004" and "the (Municipal) Regulation, 1994, respectively.

The regulations also include other amendments like (i)replacement of term 'servant' by 'employee' to remove colonial connotation, (ii) provisions for voting through Electronic Voting Machines, (iii) making CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965 applicable to penalty proceedings and (iv) revision in the amount of fines which were fixed many years back.

