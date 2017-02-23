TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Pakistan on equipment buying spree; steps up efforts to fight militancy
Business Standard

Steve Jobs-inspired campus to open in April

The campus' ring-shaped main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass

BS Web Team | IANS  |  New York 

apple

Apple announced on Wednesday that it will begin moving employees into a 2.9 million-square-foot facility, the plans for which had been presented by the late co-founder Steve Jobs in his last public event in 2011, in April, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The facility's plans were presented by Jobs during a city council meeting in Cupertino, California, where Apple is headquartered. According to the report, the spaceship-shaped building and tree-filled park will serve as the new campus for the tech giant. 

Further, the new campus has a new 1,000-seat auditorium which will be named in honour of the co-founder as the Steve Jobs Theatre. The building, the report added, cost Apple $5 billion and faced cost delays. 

The new 175-acre Apple Park will be open to employees from April, while the construction of buildings and parklands is scheduled to continue through the year, the US tech giant announced.

In a press statement on its official website, Apple said that the process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months.

"Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," said  Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The campus' ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass.

"Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments. We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterise our products," said Jonathan Ive, chief design officer, Apple.

Apple Park will include a visitors centre with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness centre for Apple employees and development facilities and the Steve Jobs Theatre.

The Park has been designed in collaboration with "Foster + Partners" and it replaces five million-square-feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees, and is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Steve Jobs-inspired campus to open in April

The campus' ring-shaped main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass

The campus' ring-shaped main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass
Apple announced on Wednesday that it will begin moving employees into a 2.9 million-square-foot facility, the plans for which had been presented by the late co-founder Steve Jobs in his last public event in 2011, in April, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The facility's plans were presented by Jobs during a city council meeting in Cupertino, California, where Apple is headquartered. According to the report, the spaceship-shaped building and tree-filled park will serve as the new campus for the tech giant. 

Further, the new campus has a new 1,000-seat auditorium which will be named in honour of the co-founder as the Steve Jobs Theatre. The building, the report added, cost Apple $5 billion and faced cost delays. 

The new 175-acre Apple Park will be open to employees from April, while the construction of buildings and parklands is scheduled to continue through the year, the US tech giant announced.

In a press statement on its official website, Apple said that the process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months.

"Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," said  Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The campus' ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass.

"Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments. We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterise our products," said Jonathan Ive, chief design officer, Apple.

Apple Park will include a visitors centre with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness centre for Apple employees and development facilities and the Steve Jobs Theatre.

The Park has been designed in collaboration with "Foster + Partners" and it replaces five million-square-feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees, and is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Steve Jobs-inspired campus to open in April

The campus' ring-shaped main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass

Apple announced on Wednesday that it will begin moving employees into a 2.9 million-square-foot facility, the plans for which had been presented by the late co-founder Steve Jobs in his last public event in 2011, in April, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The facility's plans were presented by Jobs during a city council meeting in Cupertino, California, where Apple is headquartered. According to the report, the spaceship-shaped building and tree-filled park will serve as the new campus for the tech giant. 

Further, the new campus has a new 1,000-seat auditorium which will be named in honour of the co-founder as the Steve Jobs Theatre. The building, the report added, cost Apple $5 billion and faced cost delays. 

The new 175-acre Apple Park will be open to employees from April, while the construction of buildings and parklands is scheduled to continue through the year, the US tech giant announced.

In a press statement on its official website, Apple said that the process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months.

"Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," said  Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The campus' ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass.

"Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments. We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterise our products," said Jonathan Ive, chief design officer, Apple.

Apple Park will include a visitors centre with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness centre for Apple employees and development facilities and the Steve Jobs Theatre.

The Park has been designed in collaboration with "Foster + Partners" and it replaces five million-square-feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees, and is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

image
Business Standard
177 22