Steve Jobs-inspired campus to open in April

announced on Wednesday that it will begin moving employees into a 2.9 million-square-foot facility, the plans for which had been presented by the late co-founder in his last public event in 2011, in April, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The facility's plans were presented by Jobs during a city council meeting in Cupertino, California, where is headquartered. According to the report, the spaceship-shaped building and tree-filled park will serve as the new campus for the tech giant.

Further, the new campus has a new 1,000-seat auditorium which will be named in honour of the co-founder as the Theatre. The building, the report added, cost $5 billion and faced cost delays.

The new 175-acre Park will be open to employees from April, while the construction of buildings and parklands is scheduled to continue through the year, the US tech giant announced.

In a press statement on its official website, said that the process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months.

"Steve's vision for stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," said CEO

The campus' ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building is clad entirely in the world's largest panels of curved glass.

"Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments. We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterise our products," said Jonathan Ive, chief design officer,

Park will include a visitors centre with an Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness centre for employees and development facilities and the Theatre.

The Park has been designed in collaboration with "Foster + Partners" and it replaces five million-square-feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees, and is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.